Brokerages Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

INVE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $524.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.25 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,204 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.