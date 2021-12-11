Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 181,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $48.60. 78,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

