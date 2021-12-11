Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $592.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.68. 885,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,740. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

