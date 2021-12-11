Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $127.15 and a 12-month high of $342.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

