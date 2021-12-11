Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $109.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.55 million and the highest is $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $216.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

