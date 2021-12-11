Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the highest is ($1.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.25.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $65.51. 225,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,564. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $94,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

