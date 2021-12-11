Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Target Price at $362.25

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Abiomed by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABMD traded down $6.15 on Monday, reaching $306.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

