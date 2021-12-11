Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €94.38

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($106.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC8 shares. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BC8 traded down €1.92 ($2.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €61.70 ($69.33). The stock had a trading volume of 179,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.15 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($78.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

