Brokerages Set Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target at $102.00

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$96.45 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.81. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

