Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $46.10

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 496,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

