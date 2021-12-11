Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 230,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $27.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
