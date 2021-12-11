Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 230,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

