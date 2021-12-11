Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $14.60

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

RPT stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

