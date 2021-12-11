Brokerages Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT at $60.00

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,880. Worldline has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.