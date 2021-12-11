Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

ACAD stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.