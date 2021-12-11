BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 43.8%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU)’s share price was up 43.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 781,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 200,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

