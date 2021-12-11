ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.01 million and $573,693.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.08 or 0.08156365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,754.86 or 0.99938189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002787 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.