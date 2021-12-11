C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.03. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,718,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,250,927. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in C3.ai by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

