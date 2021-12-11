Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 14th (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre’s (NYSE:CDRE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Cadre had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Cadre’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

CDRE opened at $19.32 on Friday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.