CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.41 Million

Analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $733.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.26 million and the highest is $775.20 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $23.92. 236,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

