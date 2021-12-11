Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 162.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CSTE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

