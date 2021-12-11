CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.