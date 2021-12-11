Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,888.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,751.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.