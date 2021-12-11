Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $38,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

