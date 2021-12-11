Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) a C$10.25 Price Target

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) received a C$10.25 target price from Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.58 on Thursday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.53 and a one year high of C$9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.