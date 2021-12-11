Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.7% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of COP opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

