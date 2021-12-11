Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 2,651 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

