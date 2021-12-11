Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 4,887 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

