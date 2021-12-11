Capstone Mining’s (CS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.52.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.33. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.7036777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

