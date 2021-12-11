Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carvana by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,858. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

