Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

