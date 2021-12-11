CCUniverse Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,674.34 and $20.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009537 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005354 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

