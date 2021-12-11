Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.20 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

