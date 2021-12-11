Centrifuge Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $150.42 million and approximately $565,666.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,607,180 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

