Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.09. 7,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,564,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

