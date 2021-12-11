Cerity Partners LLC Buys 146 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $334.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.49. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

