Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

SCHO opened at $50.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

