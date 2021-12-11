Cerity Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $38.99 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

