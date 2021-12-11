ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $34,378.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.02 or 0.99151685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.90 or 0.00788776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

