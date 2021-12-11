Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.27.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $110.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.