Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,951. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$749.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

