Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.69 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

