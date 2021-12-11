Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.