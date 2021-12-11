Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 620 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 128,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $192.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $127.61 and a 52-week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

