Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

