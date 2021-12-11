Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Chewy stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,278.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

