CIBC Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$50.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DND opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$35.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.