Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

