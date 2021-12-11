Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CIEN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.
In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
