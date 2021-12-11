Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

