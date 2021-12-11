Citigroup Begins Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

