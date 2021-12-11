Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) – Stock analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.49. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,852,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

